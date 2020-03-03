'I love my railway station home'

Video

Milda Romanova is 88 and lives in an old railway station in the town of Auce, in Southern Latvia.

She has worked on the railway since she was a little girl and loves everything to do with trains. Even though the station has been out of use since 1995, she doesn’t want to leave.

