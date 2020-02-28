Major fire forces Paris station evacuation

Media player
Paris Gare de Lyon: Major fire forces station evacuation
A large fire has broken out at a major Paris train station, with police reporting "unacceptable incidents" ahead of a nearby concert.
The Gare de Lyon station was evacuated by police, who say the fire is now under control. Footage showed scooters and other vehicles alight.
Earlier, political opponents of the DR Congo government had called for musician Fally Ipupa's performance to be disrupted.
Protests at the event had been banned, local media report.
