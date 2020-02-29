Thousands mark death of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov

Media player
Moscow protests in memory or murdered Putin critic Boris Nemtsov
Thousands of people have marched through the centre of Moscow to mark 5 years since the prominent Kremlin critic, Boris Nemtsov, was murdered.
The march is the first major opposition gathering since President Putin announced a major reform of the constitution, which many believe will allow him to stay in power indefinitely.
The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford reports from the march.
29 Feb 2020
