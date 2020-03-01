Migrants arrive on Lesbos from Turkey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants arrive on Lesbos from Turkey

Seven boats carrying more than 300 people - including many children - have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Greece says it has stopped nearly 10,000 migrants crossing over the land border from Turkey.

Turkey has vowed to open its doors for migrants to travel the EU.

  • 01 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Migrants clash with Greek police