How Belarus bids farewell to winter
Maslenitsa festival: Belarus soldiers' show of strength

Belarus has bid farewell to winter and welcomed spring during Maslenitsa week.

Traditional games are played, pancakes are eaten, and soldiers show their strength during the seven day festival.

  • 01 Mar 2020
