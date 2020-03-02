'The Turkish authorities drove us to the border'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants clash with Greek police at the Turkish border

The Greek government has suspended processing asylum applications saying they will immediately return anyone who enters the country illegally.

The move comes after several days of clashes at the Turkish-Greek land border where thousands of migrants are desperate to cross after Turkey's president announced they would no longer stop migrants who wanted to go to the European Union.

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher spoke to some migrants who had managed cross the border into Greece.

Video produced and edited by Abdujalil Abdurasulov

Camera: Delimir Babic, Abdujalil Abdurasulov

  • 02 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Tear gas fired as migrants hold protest on Lesbos