'The Turkish authorities drove us to the border'

The Greek government has suspended processing asylum applications saying they will immediately return anyone who enters the country illegally.

The move comes after several days of clashes at the Turkish-Greek land border where thousands of migrants are desperate to cross after Turkey's president announced they would no longer stop migrants who wanted to go to the European Union.

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher spoke to some migrants who had managed cross the border into Greece.

