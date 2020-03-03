Slovakia's 'Mr Ordinary' takes the stage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Slovakia's Mr Ordinary: Igor Matovic takes the stage
Igor Matovic has been given the task of forming a government in Slovakia. The anti-corruption party leader defeated the populist left in recent elections.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51728902/slovakia-s-mr-ordinary-igor-matovic-takes-the-stageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window