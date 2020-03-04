Clashes on Turkey's border with Greece
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clashes on Turkey's border with Greece

Greece has adamantly rejected as "fake news" Turkish claims of a fatality on the border. Footage showed a man being carried away in a blanket and Turkey said he had died in hospital.

  • 04 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Child migrants sleep in pens at Lesbos port