William and Kate stop to chat on Irish stroll
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

William and Kate stop to chat on Irish stroll

A stroll on day two of the royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was captured by some people out walking in Howth, County Dublin.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to Ireland and they spent much of Wednesday talking to young people.

  • 04 Mar 2020