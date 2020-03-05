Brawl erupts in Turkish parliament over Syria

Video

Fighting broke out in Turkey's parliament after an MP criticised President Erdogan over the country's military intervention in Syria.

Engin Ozkoc, an opposition lawmaker, accused the president of disrespecting soldiers.

He also said it was irresponsible to send troops into war without air support.

President Erdogan has been equally scathing of the opposition, accusing them of "treachery".

Turkey is providing military support to rebels in Syria.

But more than 50 Turkish troops have been killed in the last month, fueling political tensions.