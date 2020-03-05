Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Erdogan and Putin's tense meeting in Moscow
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of brokering a ceasefire in Syria.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window