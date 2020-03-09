Wanted Russian rebel scorns MH17 trial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wanted Russian rebel Igor Girkin scorns MH17 trial
Wanted Russian rebel Igor Girkin scorned the MH17 trial, in a BBC interview.
He is among four accused over the 2014 plane disaster, in which 298 people died.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51774137/wanted-russian-rebel-igor-girkin-scorns-mh17-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window