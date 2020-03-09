MH17 victim's 'body came back in 80 pieces'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MH17 disaster: My nephew's body came back in 80 pieces
Piet Ploeg's nephew, brother and sister-in-law were among the 298 people killed in the MH17 disaster when a missile struck the plane in 2014.
Nearly six years on and ahead of the trial of four men charged with the murder of all on board, Mr Ploeg pays tribute to his "nerd" nephew and shares his hopes for finding out what happened.
He also described the grim reality that his nephew's body returned home in 80 pieces and that his brother's remains have never been found.
09 Mar 2020
