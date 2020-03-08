Media player
Italy quarantine resident: 'It's really important to be responsible in this moment'
Irene Dominioni is one of up to 16 million people who have been placed under quarantine in northern Italy as the country battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The lockdown includes Milan, Lombardy's financial capital, where she is a journalist.
She told the BBC that the new measures on Sunday showed the seriousness of the region's outbreak, and that people there were "starting to wake up" to what they needed to do to help.
08 Mar 2020
