'The Pope caged in the library'
Video

Coronavirus: Pope Francis delivers blessing via videolink

Due to the threat of coronavirus, Pope Francis has delivered his weekly Angelus blessing via videolink to avoid large crowds gathering in the Vatican.

It comes as Italy has placed up to 16 million people under quarantine as it battles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

  • 08 Mar 2020
