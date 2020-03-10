Coronavirus: Long queues at Rome supermarket
Italians queued at night to stock up with essential goods after a nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Shoppers tried to keep their distance from each other at the Carrefour supermarket in Rome.

Italy is the worst-hit European country in the virus epidemic.

