Dutch PM tells nation not to shake hands – then does
The Dutch prime minister has apparently been caught out by his own handshake policy, moments after announcing it to his nation on live TV.

Speaking during a press conference, Mark Rutte told people to use alternative greetings to help combat the coronavirus – before then shaking the hand of the official standing beside him.

Realising his mistake, Rutte said "sorry" and "we can't do that anymore".

  • 10 Mar 2020
