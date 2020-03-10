Media player
Coronavirus: Dutch PM tells nation not to shake hands – then does
The Dutch prime minister has apparently been caught out by his own handshake policy, moments after announcing it to his nation on live TV.
Speaking during a press conference, Mark Rutte told people to use alternative greetings to help combat the coronavirus – before then shaking the hand of the official standing beside him.
Realising his mistake, Rutte said "sorry" and "we can't do that anymore".
10 Mar 2020
