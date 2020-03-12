Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Schools and colleges to close in Republic of Ireland
Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking in Washington, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said the measures would take effect from 18:00 on Thursday to 29 March.
Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should also be cancelled, he said.
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51851761/coronavirus-schools-and-colleges-to-close-in-republic-of-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window