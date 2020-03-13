Media player
Eleonore Laloux is looking to prove it as France’s first political candidate with Down’s Syndrome
In the town of Arras, the first-ever political candidate in France with Down's syndrome is hoping to be elected in the upcoming municipal elections.
Eleonore Laloux is campaigning for more rights for disabled people on the ticket of the incumbent mayor.
Hugh Schofield has been to meet her.
13 Mar 2020
