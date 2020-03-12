French elections to go ahead despite coronavirus
President Macron says the first round of the country's municipal elections vote can go ahead on Sunday, but said schools and colleges would shut from Monday.

In an address to the nation, he also urged people over 70 and people with underlying health conditions to stay at home as far as possible.

  • 12 Mar 2020
