Coronavirus: 'There is a way to defeat this virus' - Italian minister
Italy’s foreign minister says that the severe restrictions brought in as a result of coronavirus are a way to defeat it.
Luigi Di Maio said the first towns in northern Italy, where his country’s outbreak began, now have no new infections.
12 Mar 2020
