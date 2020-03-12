'There is a way to defeat this virus' - Italian minister
Italy’s foreign minister says that the severe restrictions brought in as a result of coronavirus are a way to defeat it.

Luigi Di Maio said the first towns in northern Italy, where his country’s outbreak began, now have no new infections.

