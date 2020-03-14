Italians sing from their windows to defy coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Italians sing from their windows to boost morale

A countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus has not stopped Italians from bursting into morale-boosting song in a nationwide flashmob event.

People in Italy can currently only move around for reasons of work, health needs or emergencies.

  • 14 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'The Pope caged in the library'