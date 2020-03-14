Italians sing from their windows to defy coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Italians sing from their windows to boost morale
A countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus has not stopped Italians from bursting into morale-boosting song in a nationwide flashmob event.
People in Italy can currently only move around for reasons of work, health needs or emergencies.
14 Mar 2020
