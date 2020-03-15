Applause rings out for Spain's health workers

Media player
Coronavirus: Applause rings out for health workers in Spain
Residents in Spain and Italy have shown their gratitude to health personnel on the coronavirus frontline, by applauding from their windows.
The nationwide events were organised through social media to take place at the same time.
15 Mar 2020
