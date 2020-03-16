Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'This crisis is serious' - EU President
European Union President Charles Michel said that the coronavirus crisis will be difficult and that every citizen has a part to play in winning the battle.
He also said that G7 leaders had already expressed a strong will to cooperate and coordinate to tackle the coronavirus.
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window