Coronavirus: 'We owe citizens the truth' - EU President
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'This crisis is serious' - EU President

European Union President Charles Michel said that the coronavirus crisis will be difficult and that every citizen has a part to play in winning the battle.

He also said that G7 leaders had already expressed a strong will to cooperate and coordinate to tackle the coronavirus.

  • 16 Mar 2020