Coronavirus: Temporary hospital built in Moscow

Video

President Vladimir Putin has said the situation with the coronavirus in Russia is "under control".

Borders are closed, mass gatherings have been banned and increasing restrictions have put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

So far, Russia has reported a low number of cases which officials claim is the result of their swift reaction to the outbreak in neighbouring China.

On the outskirts of Moscow, urgent building works are underway to build a temporary hospital.

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford went to the site and spoke to construction workers and people living close by.