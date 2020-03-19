Exhausted minister collapses during virus debate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Dutch minister collapses 'from exhaustion' during debate

The Dutch minister for medical care, Bruno Bruins, collapsed in parliament on Wednesday during a debate on the coronavirus.

Mr Bruins, 56, later cited exhaustion from weeks of intense work.

"I am feeling better now. I am going home now to rest," he said on social media, adding he would be back at work on Thursday.

  • 19 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Venice canals clearer after coronavirus lockdown