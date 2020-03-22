Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Italian parcel delivery drivers rally in song
Drivers for a parcel delivery service in Bergamo, Italy, one of the cities worst hit by coronavirus, broke out in song to lift their spirits as they were loading vans.
Around 50 workers joined in singing "the only people who don't give in are us" as they packed parcels in a warehouse.
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51995725/coronavirus-italian-parcel-delivery-drivers-rally-in-songRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window