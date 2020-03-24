Missing in Ukraine

Media player
Ukraine's missing people amid ongoing conflict
About 2,000 people have gone missing in eastern Ukraine since the conflict there started in 2014, according to the Red Cross.
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a new prisoner exchange scheme as part of peace negotiations and the families of many of the missing hope this will bring them home.
But many have heard nothing of their loved ones since they disappeared.
The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov spoke to one family waiting for news.
24 Mar 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window