Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Migrants stranded in Moscow airports
Hundreds of migrant workers from Central Asia have been stranded at Moscow airports after Russia closed its borders to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
With work permits running out, or work ending because of the pandemic, many are trying to get home.
The governments, in which the migrants are from, are now starting to arrange charter flights, after many spent days sleeping on airport floors.
The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford reports.
Video by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52023523/coronavirus-migrants-stranded-in-moscow-airportsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window