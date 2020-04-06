Quarantined village ‘turned into human laboratory’

Media player
Coronavirus: Quarantined Italian village turned into human laboratory
Could a tiny hilltop village in Italy help us solve some of the mysteries around coronavirus?
Last week, the village of Nerola, was suddenly declared a red zone, after a dozens of coronavirus cases were discovered.
It’s been sealed off by the army, and everyone who lives there put into quarantine. Now medical researchers are testing the entire population, in the hope they learn more about the virus.
Film by Jean Mackenzie, Sara Monetta and Andy Smythe
