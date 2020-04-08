The Italians struggling to feed their families

Video

People in Italy have been living under strict lockdown conditions for a month now and, with many unable to earn any money in this time, some have run out of savings.

While its government has agreed to pay part of people’s wages, payments are yet to arrive.

The BBC’s Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie has been to meet some of the Italians who can no longer afford to buy food.

Produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.