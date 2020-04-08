Drivers survive bridge collapse in northern Italy

Media player
Italy bridge collapse: Drivers survive on quiet road
Two drivers have escaped serious injury after they were caught in a bridge collapse in northern Italy on Wednesday.
The road would normally have been very busy at the time, but was quiet due to coronavirus lockdown measures.
08 Apr 2020
