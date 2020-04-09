Coronavirus: Italy considering measures
Coronavirus: Italy might relax some measures

The Italian prime minister said he might begin to relax some measures by the end of this month.

But Giuseppe Conte warned Italy not to lower its guard and said that the national lockdown, imposed on 9 March, could only be eased gradually.

