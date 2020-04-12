Media player
Coronavirus: Pope Francis says mass behind closed doors
Pope Francis has celebrated Easter Sunday with a mass held behind closed doors at a deserted St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
He called for global solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, saying selfishness had to be rejected by all.
12 Apr 2020
