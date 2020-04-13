Media player
Chernobyl forest fires still raging
Emergency services are struggling to control the wildfires near the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.
Specialists have said that radiation is within normal levels.
More than 300 firefighters are working to control the blaze.
The fires started on 4 April after dry grass was set alight, which was then blown to other areas and started further fires.
