Life on Estonia's 'corona island'

A European island off the coast of Estonia has been labelled by locals as 'corona island’ after becoming the hotspot for the virus and being placed into strict quarantine.

The first Covid-19 cases on the island of Saaremaa emerged a month ago after a sports event was held there with a team from Italy.

Now health officials estimate that half of the island's population have contracted the virus.

This is the story of what's going on, and how the island is responding.

