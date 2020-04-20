Media player
Fruit labourers: 'If you don't want to work like a slave, you're out'
Spain is one of the largest producers of fruits and vegetables in the world.
The southern region of Almeria is known for what the Spanish call the sea of plastic.
Cheap plastic greenhouses cover tens of thousands of hectares and migrant workers pick the fruits and vegetables that are sold in European supermarkets.
The BBC has spent several months investigating allegations of exploitation there.
Video produced by Juan Antonio Dominguez and Bruno Boelpaep
20 Apr 2020
