'If you don't want to work like a slave, you're out'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fruit labourers: 'If you don't want to work like a slave, you're out'

Spain is one of the largest producers of fruits and vegetables in the world.

The southern region of Almeria is known for what the Spanish call the sea of plastic.

Cheap plastic greenhouses cover tens of thousands of hectares and migrant workers pick the fruits and vegetables that are sold in European supermarkets.

The BBC has spent several months investigating allegations of exploitation there.

Video produced by Juan Antonio Dominguez and Bruno Boelpaep

  • 20 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Migrant workers 'exploited' in Japan