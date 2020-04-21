A child’s escape from Italy’s lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Children with autism allowed to play in Italian park
Italy has closed its parks and public gardens to stop the spread of coronavirus. But one park in Rimini is welcoming children with autism under a booking system.
Nicola Coppa brings his son Nino to play and says it is making a massive difference to him after lockdown disrupted his routine and regular activities.
Filmmaker Elisabetta Zavoli spent the day with them for BBC World Service programme Newsday.
Editing: Greg Brosnan
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-52361005/coronavirus-children-with-autism-allowed-to-play-in-italian-parkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window