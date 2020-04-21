A child’s escape from Italy’s lockdown
Coronavirus: Children with autism allowed to play in Italian park

Italy has closed its parks and public gardens to stop the spread of coronavirus. But one park in Rimini is welcoming children with autism under a booking system.

Nicola Coppa brings his son Nino to play and says it is making a massive difference to him after lockdown disrupted his routine and regular activities.

Filmmaker Elisabetta Zavoli spent the day with them for BBC World Service programme Newsday.

Editing: Greg Brosnan

  • 21 Apr 2020
