Hungary's Zoltan Kovacs defends rule by decree

The Hungarian parliament last month voted to accept the government's request for the power to rule by decree during the coronavirus emergency. The law contains no time limit.

The decision has attracted criticism internationally as well as from opposition parties and human rights groups.

The country's State Secretary for International Communication, Zoltan Kovacs, said Hungary repeatedly faced criticism from the media and from liberal and left wing parties.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "It has been happening for the past 10 years. Political lynching for some curious reason is the immediate reaction when Hungary chooses its own way of handling challenges and problems."

Changes to the powers in Hungary were within the confines of the constitution and rule of law, he said.

