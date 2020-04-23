Video

It's safe to say most people's hair won't be looking its best during lockdown.

But don't worry - Radio 1 Newsbeat has got your back. Whether you've got long hair, short hair, curly hair, or a grown out fringe - we've got simply tutorials on cutting and managing your hair at home.

Just grab your scissors and jump to the time-code that you need.

Produced and edited by Kirsty Grant

