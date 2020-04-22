'They must be shot with Kalashnikovs'

Media player
Coronavirus: The church threatened with Kalashnikovs over Covid-19 outbreak
The pastor of an evangelical church in France - blamed by the French government for spreading coronavirus across the country - has given one of his first broadcast interviews to the BBC.
Pastor Samuel Peterschmitt described death threats faced by his congregation and hit back at accusations that the church was responsible for the outbreak in France.
Reporter: Lucy Williamson
22 Apr 2020
