Defendants face Syria torture trial in Germany

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Defendants appear in German court over Syria torture
Two defendants appear in a German court accused of committing crimes against humanity for the Syrian government during the civil war.
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-52393408/defendants-appear-in-german-court-over-syria-tortureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window