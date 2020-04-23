Media player
Coronavirus: No fast track to new normal - top WHO official
"There is no fast track to the new normal," according to Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.
Dr Kluge told a briefing the world would remain in "very turbulent water" for some time to come.
Watch what else he had to say about the coronavirus pandemic.
