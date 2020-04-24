Swedish strategy largely working – epidemiologist

Media player
Sweden’s strategy is largely working – chief epidemiologist
Dr Anders Tegnell, state epidemiologist at Sweden’s Public Health Agency, accepts the death toll is high.
However, he has told the BBC that almost half the fatalities have come from nursing homes.
24 Apr 2020
