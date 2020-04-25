Protest against lockdown measures in Berlin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Berlin march against lockdown measures
About 200 protesters gathered in the German capital to protest against coronavirus measures, which they say are an infringement of their constitutional rights.
They say under lockdown freedom and freedom of speech have started to regress in the past few weeks.
-
25 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52426378/coronavirus-berlin-march-against-lockdown-measuresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window