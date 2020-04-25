Protest against lockdown measures in Berlin
Coronavirus: Berlin march against lockdown measures

About 200 protesters gathered in the German capital to protest against coronavirus measures, which they say are an infringement of their constitutional rights.

They say under lockdown freedom and freedom of speech have started to regress in the past few weeks.

