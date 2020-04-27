Spain's children run free again

Video

Restrictions of movement in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, have been eased to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.

Spain has had one of Europe's strictest lockdowns but the government hopes to ease measures further to let everyone exercise outside.

On Sunday, the country reported its lowest daily death toll since 20 March - 288. The health ministry said the total number of fatalities now stood at 23,190.

Kate Walder, who lives in Madrid, filmed her family both during the lockdown and as they ventured out again after 42 days inside.

