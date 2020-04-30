Mobile cinema brings movies to Madrid balconies

Media player
Coronavirus: Madrid's balcony cinema screens films for people in lockdown
People living in Madrid can watch films from their balconies after the local government brought in huge screens to bring people together.
The new balcony cinema moves to a different neighbourhood every evening for people to watch a film with their neighbours.
30 Apr 2020
