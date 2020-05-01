Czech mayor in hiding from 'Russian threat'
Video

A Prague district mayor, Ondrej Kolar, tells the BBC he is in hiding under police protection.

Czech police have told him his life might be at risk from a "Russian threat", he says.

Russia has categorically rejected allegations of a plot, and Mr Kolar, speaking to the BBC's Rob Cameron, did not specify what the threat was.

The district mayor backed the recent removal of a statue of a Soviet marshal in Prague.

  • 01 May 2020