Dogs trained to try to sniff out coronavirus
Firefighters in Corsica, France, are aiming to teach canines how to sniff out coronavirus, as they can other conditions.
It's hoped that detection dogs could be used to identify people with the virus at public places like airports.
Their trial is one of several experiments being undertaken in countries including the UK and the USA.
01 May 2020
