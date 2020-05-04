'It would be better to die': Italy's lockdown cost
Coronavirus: Naples feels the cost of Italy's lockdown

As Italy begins to ease its lockdown measures, residents in some of Naples' poorest neighbourhoods share their stories of how the global pandemic has left scars on their city.

Takeaways and parks are reopening, small funerals can resume and some businesses are restarting.

But the shutdown has left deep wounds in a country with already serious economic problems.

Mark Lowen has been speaking to people whose lives have been changed.

Camera: Francesco Tosto

Producers: Gillian Hazell and Julian Miglierini

